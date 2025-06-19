**Introduction:**

The recent Nobitex hack has caused a stir in the digital asset community, with over $90 million worth of BTC, ETH, and DOGE being burned by pro-Israeli hackers. This shocking development, attributed to the hacker group Gonjeshke Darande, has led to irretrievable losses across multiple blockchains.

**Overview of the Nobitex Hack**

**The Impact of the Hack**

The funds that were stolen during the Nobitex hack have now been rendered unrecoverable, as the hackers went on to burn the stolen BTC, ETH, and DOGE across various blockchains. This deliberate act has not only caused financial damage but also raised concerns about the security and vulnerability of digital assets in the face of sophisticated cyber threats.

**Response and Fallout**

The aftermath of the Nobitex hack has prompted a flurry of responses from the cryptocurrency community, with experts and enthusiasts alike voicing their concerns about the implications of such a high-profile breach. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of robust security measures and constant vigilance in safeguarding digital assets from malicious actors.

**Conclusion**

The Nobitex hack, which saw pro-Israeli hackers burning over $90 million in BTC, ETH, and DOGE, underscores the ongoing challenges faced by the cryptocurrency ecosystem in terms of cybersecurity. As the industry continues to evolve, it is crucial for individuals and organizations to prioritize security protocols to mitigate the risks associated with cyber threats.