Nomura Eyes to Ripple Dominance in Crypto Trading in Japan as Demand Rises

## Introduction

Nomura Holdings, Japan’s leading brokerage and investment banking group, is aiming to expand its dominance into the cryptocurrency trading sector in response to increasing demand. Through its subsidiary Laser Digital, Nomura is currently in discussions with Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) to obtain a license for crypto trading.

### Nomura’s Ambition in the Crypto Market

Nomura, with assets under management (AUM) of $650 billion, is looking to solidify its position in the fast-growing crypto trading landscape in Japan. By venturing into the cryptocurrency market, Nomura is anticipating a surge in demand for digital assets among investors.

#### Laser Digital’s Pursuit of a Crypto Trading License

Laser Digital, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nomura, is taking proactive steps to secure a license from the FSA to engage in crypto trading activities. The company’s strategic move aligns with Nomura’s broader vision to tap into the evolving crypto market dynamics.

##### Collaboration with Japan’s Financial Services Agency

Nomura’s engagement with the FSA underscores its commitment to compliance and regulatory standards in the cryptocurrency space. By seeking official approval for its crypto trading operations, Nomura aims to enhance trust and credibility among stakeholders.

###### Embracing Crypto Trading amidst Rising Demand

The burgeoning interest in cryptocurrencies within Japan’s financial landscape has propelled Nomura to explore new avenues for growth. Through its foray into crypto trading, Nomura is poised to cater to the evolving needs of investors seeking exposure to digital assets.

## Conclusion

Nomura’s strategic pursuit of a crypto trading license highlights its proactive approach to embrace the changing dynamics of the financial markets. With a strong foothold in traditional finance, Nomura seeks to leverage its expertise and resources to establish a significant presence in the crypto trading sector, catering to the escalating demand for digital assets in Japan.