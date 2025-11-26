NYSE Arca Clears Bitwise Dogecoin ETF for Trading Today After Grayscale’s Slow Start

Bitwise’s Dogecoin ETF Cleared for Trading by NYSE Arca

NYSE Arca has given the green light for Bitwise’s Dogecoin ETF to launch today. This development comes in the wake of Grayscale’s fund making its debut on Monday but experiencing a sluggish start in the market.

Bitwise’s DOGE ETF Trading Commencement

The DOGE ETF by Bitwise is all set to kick off trading after receiving certification from NYSE Arca.

Market Response to Grayscale’s ETF

Following a full day of trading, Grayscale’s Dogecoin ETF encountered a slow beginning, prompting investors to look towards Bitwise’s offering.

Conclusion

With NYSE Arca’s approval, Bitwise’s Dogecoin ETF is ready to hit the trading floor today. Investors are keeping a close watch on how this new ETF will perform in comparison to Grayscale’s fund.