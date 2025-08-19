October Could Be a Make-or-Break Month for Ripple- Lawyer Amid XRP ETF and Banking License Decision

# October Significance for Ripple: Lawyer Emphasizes Crucial Month Ahead

## Introduction:

Crypto lawyer Bill Morgan highlighted the importance of October 2025 for Ripple, signifying a pivotal time as the company awaits significant decisions. This crucial period follows the delay in rulings by the U.S. SEC regarding numerous XRP ETF applications.

## Why October Is Key for Ripple:

In a recent statement, Bill Morgan emphasized the potential impact of October on Ripple’s future prospects. With two groundbreaking determinations on the horizon, the upcoming month holds immense significance for the company’s trajectory. The decisions surrounding the XRP ETF and banking license are poised to shape Ripple’s course in the digital currency landscape.

## Conclusion:

As October unfolds, Ripple finds itself in a critical juncture awaiting important verdicts that could chart the course for its future endeavors. The recognition of this pivotal month underscores the anticipation and weight surrounding the outcomes of the XRP ETF and banking license deliberations. Stay tuned as Ripple navigates through this make-or-break period under the spotlight of legal and regulatory scrutiny.