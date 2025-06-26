Official Trump Coin Team Removes $4.4M Liquidity, Is TRUMP Price Headed For a Collapse?

The Plunge of Trump Coin (TRUMP): Will it Survive the Fall?

Official Trump Coin Team Makes Drastic Move

In a surprising turn of events, the official Trump Coin (TRUMP) team has decided to withdraw a staggering $4.4M from its liquidity pool. This drastic action has caused the value of TRUMP to plummet by 88% from its all-time high.

Whales Adding to the Pressure

Adding to the downward spiral, large investors known as whales have been offloading an additional $2.5M worth of TRUMP tokens. This has left investors wondering if the collapse of TRUMP is inevitable.

Can the Falling Wedge Offer Hope?

Despite the gloomy outlook, some analysts believe that the formation of a falling wedge pattern could potentially signal a reversal in TRUMP’s fortune. Will this pattern be the saving grace for TRUMP, or is it a temporary reprieve amidst the chaos?

Conclusion

The recent withdrawal of $4.4M by the official Trump Coin team has sent shockwaves through the cryptocurrency community, leading to a significant decline in TRUMP’s value. With whales exacerbating the situation by selling off substantial amounts of TRUMP tokens, the future of the coin hangs in the balance. However, amidst the uncertainty, the emergence of a falling wedge pattern provides a glimmer of hope for TRUMP enthusiasts. Will TRUMP be able to weather the storm and rise from the ashes, or is its price destined for a collapse? Only time will tell.