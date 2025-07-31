## Introduction

OKX and JellyC have joined forces with TradeFi giants for a secure institutional crypto trading venture in Australia. This collaboration aims to mitigate risks associated with crypto investments, offering institutional traders a safer and more efficient gateway to the crypto markets.

### OKX and JellyC Partner With TradeFi Giants For Safer Institutional Crypto Trading in Australia

#### Tripartite Collateral Agreement

In an effort to address the concerns of institutional investors entering the crypto space, OKX and Sydney-based crypto fund JellyC have established a significant tripartite collateral agreement. This agreement involves Franklin Templeton and Standard Chartered, with the goal of enhancing the safety and efficiency of institutional crypto trading activities.

#### Safer Access to Crypto Markets

The collaboration between OKX, JellyC, Franklin Templeton, and Standard Chartered aims to provide institutional traders with a reliable platform to engage in crypto trading. By leveraging the expertise and resources of these TradeFi giants, the partnership seeks to create a more secure environment for institutional investors to participate in the crypto market.

#### Enhancing Institutional Crypto Trading in Australia

With the support of reputable financial institutions such as Franklin Templeton and Standard Chartered, OKX and JellyC are poised to revolutionize institutional crypto trading in Australia. By offering enhanced security measures and efficient trading solutions, the partnership aims to attract more institutional investors to the burgeoning crypto market in the region.

## Conclusion

The collaboration between OKX, JellyC, and TradeFi giants underscores a significant advancement in the institutional crypto trading landscape in Australia. By prioritizing safety and efficiency, this partnership paves the way for a more secure and accessible environment for institutional investors to engage with the crypto markets.