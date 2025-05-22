OKX Launches xBTC on Solana, Sui & Aptos as Bitcoin Price Hits $111K

## Introduction

OKX has introduced xBTC, a wrapped version of Bitcoin, on Solana, Sui, and Aptos networks as the Bitcoin price surges to a new milestone of $111k. This launch opens up fresh opportunities for users within the realms of trading, lending, and Web3 strategies. Let’s delve deeper into this exciting development.

### OKX Launches xBTC on Solana, Aptos, and Sui

In a recent update on May 22, OKX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, announced the launch of xBTC, a novel 1:1 Bitcoin-pegged wrapped asset. This innovative move allows users on Solana, Aptos, and Sui networks to mint xBTC on the OKX platform, extending Bitcoin’s influence across different blockchains.

#### Unleashing New Possibilities

By introducing xBTC, OKX paves the way for BTC holders to explore the burgeoning decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape, actualize yield generation, and retain exposure to Bitcoin’s inherent value. This wrapped asset not only enhances the utility of Bitcoin but also promotes cross-chain interoperability, enabling seamless interactions between various blockchain ecosystems.

## Conclusion

In the midst of Bitcoin’s unprecedented price surge, the launch of xBTC by OKX marks a significant step towards enhancing accessibility and utility within the cryptocurrency space. As users across Solana, Aptos, and Sui ecosystems embrace this innovation, the potential for diverse investment strategies and decentralized financial activities expands, further solidifying the integration of digital assets into mainstream finance.