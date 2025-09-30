Omni Exchange adds Orbs’ dTWAP and dLIMIT protocols on Base for advanced DeFi trading

# Title: Omni Exchange Enhances DeFi Trading with Orbs’ dTWAP and dLIMIT Protocols on Base

## Introduction

Omni Exchange recently integrated Orbs’ groundbreaking decentralized dTWAP and dLIMIT protocols on the Base platform, marking a significant milestone in the world of decentralized finance (DeFi).

## Omni Exchange Integrates Orbs’ dTWAP and dLIMIT Protocols on Base

### Bringing CeFi-like Trading Experience to DeFi

Reports shared with Finbold on September 30 reveal that Omni Exchange has seamlessly incorporated Orbs’ dTWAP and dLIMIT protocols on the Base platform. This integration introduces users to advanced order types within the decentralized exchange (DEX), mirroring the familiar tools available in centralized markets.

### Enhanced Trading Capabilities

With this upgrade, traders now have the ability to utilize dLIMIT orders, enabling them to set specific price targets without the need for constant market monitoring. Additionally, the integration of dTWAP orders allows for the seamless splitting of large trades into smaller intervals, effectively reducing slippage and market impact. Both order types are powered by Orbs’ cutting-edge Layer 3 infrastructure, enabling sophisticated execution logic that goes beyond conventional smart contract capabilities.

### Testimonials and Insights

Madrid, the Founder/Team Lead at Omni Exchange, expressed excitement about this development, stating that the integration of Orbs’ dLIMIT and dTWAP protocols empowers traders with precision and flexibility comparable to centralized platforms while ensuring full decentralization. Furthermore, Ran Hammer, Chief Business Officer at Orbs, emphasized the significance of Orbs’ protocols in bridging the gap between DeFi and traditional markets, providing institutional-grade execution logic in decentralized environments.

### User-Friendly Interface and Real-Time Monitoring

Traders can easily access these advanced order types through a user-friendly interface where they can set parameters such as price limits, intervals, and trade timing. Additionally, real-time monitoring of trade execution is made possible through an integrated history tab, offering users enhanced visibility and control over their trading activities.

### Orbs Continues to Lead in Decentralized Finance

The integration of dLIMIT and dTWAP protocols on Base represents a pivotal moment for Orbs, solidifying its reputation as the industry standard for advanced on-chain orders. This move further expands Orbs’ suite of Layer 3 protocols, which also includes Liquidity Hub for aggregated liquidity and Perpetual Hub for decentralized perpetual futures.

## Conclusion

Omni Exchange’s incorporation of Orbs’ dTWAP and dLIMIT protocols on the Base platform underscores the commitment to providing users with sophisticated trading tools while maintaining the principles of decentralization. This collaboration between Omni Exchange and Orbs marks a significant advancement in DeFi trading, paving the way for a seamless integration of institutional-grade execution logic in decentralized environments.

