OpenPayd partners with Altify to power multi-currency on/off ramps

# Title: Simplifying Cross-Border Transactions: OpenPayd and Altify Partnership

## Introduction

OpenPayd, a leading provider of financial infrastructure for digital assets, has joined forces with Altify, a tokenized private-market investing app, to enhance the efficiency of fiat currency deposits and withdrawals in multiple currencies. This strategic collaboration aims to streamline the movement of funds across traditional and digital markets, offering Altify investors enhanced convenience and a seamless investing experience.

## Streamlining Fiat-to-Crypto Transactions

Altify’s platform enables users to invest in a diverse range of assets, both real-world and digital, through a unified interface. To ensure a smooth investing experience for its expanding user base, Altify has prioritized reducing the friction associated with fiat-to-crypto transactions. The integration with OpenPayd’s multi-currency infrastructure provides Altify with the necessary operational efficiency and compliance support to handle its global investment activities seamlessly.

## Enhancing User Experience

Sean Sanders, CEO of Altify, emphasized the importance of a hassle-free money movement process in delivering a seamless investment experience for users. OpenPayd’s infrastructure allows Altify users to switch between fiat and digital assets instantaneously, enhancing efficiency and trust in the platform. Lux Thiagarajah, CCO of OpenPayd, highlighted the role of financial infrastructure in meeting user expectations and ensuring a fast and reliable investing experience for Altify customers worldwide.

## Bridging Traditional and Digital Finance

The collaboration between OpenPayd and Altify underscores the increasing significance of interoperability between traditional and digital finance realms. By leveraging OpenPayd’s universal financial infrastructure, Altify is well-equipped to cater to investors across Europe and beyond, offering seamless depositing in local currencies while accessing opportunities denominated in USD. This partnership not only fosters smoother cross-border transfers but also sets a benchmark for user-centric financial services.

## Conclusion

The partnership between OpenPayd and Altify signifies a significant step towards simplifying cross-border transactions and enhancing the investing experience for users. By leveraging cutting-edge financial infrastructure, Altify is poised to deliver a seamless and efficient platform for investors navigating the complexities of both traditional and digital markets.

