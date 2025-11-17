OpenTrade partners with Figment and Crypto.com to launch next-gen stablecoin yield

## Introduction

OpenTrade has collaborated with Figment and Crypto.com to unveil an innovative stablecoin yield product that promises enhanced returns in a safe and secure environment. This partnership aims to provide a unique opportunity for investors to earn attractive yields on stablecoins while mitigating risks associated with price volatility.

## OpenTrade Stablecoin Staking Yield Powered by Figment

OpenTrade, in conjunction with Figment, the leading staking provider, and custodial support from Crypto.com, has launched a pioneering stablecoin yield product. The OpenTrade Stablecoin Staking Yield Powered by Figment offers investors an average annual percentage rate (APR) of approximately 15% on stablecoins, leveraging historical data and market conditions to generate returns.

### Enhanced Yield Generation

By combining staking rewards from Solana (SOL) with OpenTrade’s sophisticated yield infrastructure and a strategic hedging mechanism to counter token price fluctuations, investors can benefit from higher yields without compromising security.

### Institutional-Grade Service

Figment’s focus on prioritizing safety over speed ensures that institutional investors can earn staking rewards without being exposed to decentralized lending markets. The infrastructure provided by Figment includes legal safeguards that are typically absent in DeFi lending platforms.

### Custodial Support from Crypto.com

Crypto.com plays a crucial role in providing custodial services for SOL tokens, ensuring that investors’ assets are securely held in segregated accounts. With a security interest in the custodied assets and complete separation from operational funds, investors can have peace of mind regarding the safety of their investments.

## Conclusion

The collaboration between OpenTrade, Figment, and Crypto.com represents a significant advancement in the realm of stablecoin yield products. By blending innovative strategies, institutional-grade services, and meticulous security measures, investors can now access a new frontier of yield opportunities with confidence. This partnership sets a new standard for stablecoin yield solutions, offering a compelling combination of competitive returns and robust asset protection that transcends conventional investment strategies.