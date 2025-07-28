Optimism (OP) Price Shoots 10% Today On Top Exchange Listing

## Meta Title: Optimism (OP) Token Spikes 10% After Upbit Listing

## Introduction

Investors were delighted as the price of OP, the native token of Optimism, a Layer-2 Ethereum scaling solution, surged by a remarkable 10% today. This significant uptrend was fueled by the recent listing of OP on the popular South Korean cryptocurrency exchange, Upbit. The newfound listing not only heightened market liquidity but also propelled the price of Optimism above the $0.80 mark. Additionally, daily trading volumes skyrocketed by an impressive 200%, surpassing $340 million.

## Optimism’s Price Surge

The addition of OP to Upbit’s list of offerings brought about a surge in demand for the token, driving its price upwards. This 10% spike has garnered attention from investors and traders alike, as Optimism continues to showcase its potential in the crypto space. The market reaction to the listing underscores the growing interest in Optimism’s Layer-2 solution and the positive sentiment surrounding its native token.

## Increased Liquidity and Trading Volume

Upbit’s decision to list Optimism has not only expanded the token’s market reach but has also significantly enhanced liquidity within the trading ecosystem. With daily trading volumes exceeding $340 million post-listing, Optimism has established itself as a prominent player in the cryptocurrency market. The surge in trading activity following the listing emphasizes the strong demand for OP and the growing investor confidence in the project.

## Conclusion

The recent 10% surge in Optimism’s price, triggered by its listing on Upbit, serves as a testament to the token’s rising popularity and market value. As Optimism continues to gain traction in the crypto community, its performance on various exchanges will play a crucial role in shaping its future trajectory. With a notable increase in liquidity and trading volume, Optimism is set to capitalize on its recent momentum and solidify its position as a promising player in the cryptocurrency landscape.

