Orbs brings perpetual futures trading to Base via TrebleSwap integration

## Introduction

TrebleSwap, a v4 decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Base network, has partnered with Orbs to integrate Perpetual Hub Ultra, introducing advanced perpetual futures trading to its users. This collaboration signifies a significant advancement for Base-based DeFi platforms seeking to enhance their offerings with professional derivatives infrastructure. Read on to discover how this integration is revolutionizing trading capabilities on TrebleSwap within the Base ecosystem.

## Enhancing Derivatives Trading with Perpetual Hub Ultra

TrebleSwap has recently integrated Perpetual Hub Ultra, developed by Orbs in collaboration with Symm.io, to provide users with access to a sophisticated perpetual futures protocol. This integration equips DEXs with a robust infrastructure for high-performance derivatives trading, including integrated hedging, liquidation mechanisms, oracles, and a user-friendly trading interface. The Ultra protocol supports efficient routing of liquidity from various sources, offering deep execution capabilities without the need for complex backend systems.

### Leveraging Orbs’ Layer-3 Infrastructure

Perpetual Hub Ultra leverages Orbs’ proven Layer-3 infrastructure to enhance the scalability and capital efficiency of DEXs. This integration enables TrebleSwap users to benefit from deep liquidity pools, customizable leverage options, and seamless execution, all powered by Orbs’ modular and fully managed perps stack. The advanced features of Perpetual Hub Ultra enable DEXs to compete with centralized exchanges in terms of speed, flexibility, and user experience while retaining decentralization.

## Strengthening Trading Tools with TrebleSwap Integration

TrebleSwap, known for offering a comprehensive decentralized trading environment on Base, expands its suite of trading tools with the integration of Orbs’ Layer-3 technology. This strategic partnership enhances TrebleSwap’s role as a key liquidity hub within the Base ecosystem, facilitating efficient token swaps, concentrated liquidity pools, cross-chain functionalities, and a permissionless launchpad for users.

## Conclusion

The integration of Perpetual Hub Ultra by Orbs on TrebleSwap represents a significant milestone in the evolution of decentralized finance platforms, particularly those operating on the Base network. By combining advanced derivatives infrastructure with seamless trading capabilities, this collaboration sets a new standard for perpetual futures trading within the DeFi ecosystem. As decentralized markets continue to evolve, the integration of Perpetual Hub Ultra showcases the potential for DEXs to deliver professional-grade trading experiences while upholding the principles of decentralization. With Orbs and TrebleSwap leading the way, users can look forward to a future of enhanced trading possibilities within the Base ecosystem.