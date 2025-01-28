Orbs Liquidity Hub integrates with SwapX

## Title: Orbs Liquidity Hub Integration with SwapX on Sonic EVM Blockchain

### Introduction

Orbs, as a Layer-3 (L3) on-chain trading protocol, has recently made an exciting announcement regarding its Liquidity Hub integration with SwapX, a Concentrated Liquidity Automated Market Maker (CLAMM) operating on the Sonic Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) blockchain. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing liquidity pools and trading tools for SwapX users, offering optimized DEX trading experiences.

### Orbs’ Liquidity Hub: Enhancing DEX Trading

Orbs’ Liquidity Hub, powered by innovative L3 technology, serves to optimize decentralized exchange (DEX) trading by aggregating liquidity from diverse sources, both on and off-chain. This results in improved execution prices, enhanced capital efficiency, and superior cybersecurity measures to combat threats such as miner extractable value (MEV).

### Integration with Sonic EVM Blockchain

This particular integration marks the tenth deployment of Orbs’ Liquidity Hub across different blockchain networks. Sonic, known for its capacity to handle 10,000 transactions per second (TPS) and boasting sub-second finality, offers a robust platform for the Liquidity Hub to operate efficiently. Through this collaboration, Orbs introduces its advanced liquidity management solutions to the Sonic blockchain, a move that is expected to bring significant advancements to the DeFi landscape.

### Advantages of Orbs’ Liquidity Hub

Orbs’ Liquidity Hub stands out by layering enhanced functionality over existing automated market maker (AMM) structures. By utilizing on-chain solver auctions and decentralized application programming interfaces (APIs), the hub efficiently aggregates liquidity. This approach enables third-party solvers to compete for swap requests, ensuring optimal price discovery while maximizing returns for liquidity providers.

### Promoting SwapX as a Leading DEX on Sonic

Ran Hammer, Vice President of Business Development at Orbs, expresses optimism about the collaboration with SwapX on Sonic, highlighting Sonic’s reputation as a promising chain in the DeFi sector. With Orbs’ L3 technology powering SwapX, the partnership aims to drive exponential growth and bring groundbreaking advancements to the DeFi ecosystem. By leveraging Orbs’ Liquidity Hub, SwapX enhances its liquidity management capabilities and gains access to a broader range of liquidity sources, strengthening its position as a leading DEX on Sonic.

### Conclusion

The integration of Orbs’ Liquidity Hub with SwapX on the Sonic EVM blockchain signifies a significant milestone in advancing liquidity solutions and trading experiences within the DeFi space. This collaboration is expected to yield notable developments in enhanced liquidity, price efficiency, and overall user experience on the SwapX platform. As the partnership evolves, we anticipate witnessing transformative impacts on decentralized finance facilitated by Orbs and SwapX’s joint efforts.

