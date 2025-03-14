# Orderly Surpasses $100 Billion in Cumulative Trading Volume

## Introduction:

Orderly, the permissionless liquidity layer, has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing the $100-billion mark in cumulative trading volume. This achievement reflects the growing demand for Orderly’s omnichain liquidity solution, which has been integrated into numerous decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols.

## Orderly’s Milestone Achievement

Orderly recently announced the surpassing of $100 billion in cumulative trading volume, highlighting the platform’s popularity and widespread adoption. This milestone is a testament to the trust placed in Orderly by over 500,000 users who have utilized the orderbook for trading purposes across various assets and markets. The integration of Orderly into 34 DEXs further emphasizes its growing presence in the crypto ecosystem.

Tweet from Orderly Network on the achievement:

” We just crossed $100 billion in total trading volume. Thanks to the over 500,000 people who’ve used our orderbook to trade anything, anywhere, and the 34 DEXs built on top of us. Onwards to the next 100B! Thanks for choosing Orderly 💜 pic.twitter.com/3rfpRsu3mh”

## The Growth of Orderly Network

The $100-billion trading volume represents a cumulative total over the past 90 days, with daily peaks exceeding $1.8 billion. Orderly’s Co-Founder, Ran Yi, attributed the platform’s success to the increasing demand for omnichain liquidity from various DEXs across Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) networks and Solana. The integration of Orderly’s software development kit (SDK) by multiple partners has enabled seamless liquidity provision for their users, culminating in the achievement of over $100 billion in trading volume.

## Expansion Across Blockchain Networks

Orderly’s growth extends across more than 10 blockchain networks, including popular networks like Arbitrum, Polygon, and Solana, as well as newer chains such as Berachain, Monad, and Story. The platform has also partnered with 20 market-makers like Wintermute, Selini, and Riverside to bolster liquidity pools, ensuring efficient trading experiences with minimal slippage for onchain perps protocols.

## Decentralized Liquidity Framework

Orderly’s success can be attributed to its innovative liquidity model, which consolidates liquidity into a unified orderbook. This approach empowers emerging DEXs and DeFi networks to launch their platforms with substantial liquidity from day one, mirroring the liquidity levels of centralized exchanges within a decentralized framework. By offering CEX-level liquidity in a decentralized manner, Orderly enables dApps to prioritize seamless and efficient trading experiences without compromising on liquidity concerns.

## Conclusion:

Orderly’s achievement of surpassing $100 billion in cumulative trading volume underscores its position as a leading liquidity provider in the decentralized finance space. Through strategic partnerships, innovative solutions, and a commitment to enhancing liquidity infrastructure, Orderly continues to shape the future of decentralized trading and DeFi ecosystems.

This article was originally published on Finbold and is a testament to Orderly’s remarkable growth and impact on the crypto industry.