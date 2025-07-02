Over 26,000 new Bitcoin millionaires added in first half of 2025

﻿# Exploring the Growth of Bitcoin Millionaires in the First Half of 2025

## Introduction

The first half of 2025 witnessed a remarkable surge in the number of Bitcoin millionaires, signaling significant growth and accumulation within the cryptocurrency market. Find out more about the key insights from Finbold’s H1 2025 Cryptocurrency Market Report.

## Surge in Millionaire Bitcoin Wallets

Between January 1 and June 30, 2025, the total number of Bitcoin wallets holding over $1 million experienced a substantial increase. The data revealed a surge of 26,758 new millionaire wallets, soaring from 155,569 at the beginning of the year to 182,327 by the end of June.

### From Q1 Decline to Q2 Recovery

Interestingly, the majority of this growth occurred in the second quarter, with a contrasting trend observed between Q1 and Q2. In the first quarter, there was a decline of 13,942 millionaire addresses, dropping from 155,569 on January 1 to 141,627 by March 31. Notably, this included decreases in both the number of addresses holding $1 million and those holding over $10 million.

### Sharp Rebound in Q2

The second quarter, however, delivered a sharp rebound in millionaire wallet numbers. By June 30, the count surged to 161,839, showcasing an impressive increase of 21,589 addresses in just three months. Furthermore, the number of addresses holding over $10 million also saw a significant rise, climbing by 5,169 over the same period.

## Factors Driving the Accumulation Trend

The resurgence in high-value wallet addresses can be attributed to robust buying activity during market downturns at the beginning of the year. Additionally, renewed institutional demand was observed following the introduction of U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs. The halving event in April 2025, which reduced block rewards, further fueled bullish sentiment and led Bitcoin to reach $111,970 on May 22, 2025.

## Conclusion

While each wallet may not depict a unique individual, the metric serves as a notable proxy for accumulation by affluent investors, funds, and crypto-native firms. The substantial addition of over 26,000 new Bitcoin millionaires within just six months highlights one of the most robust accumulation cycles since the 2021 bull run. This trend potentially indicates broader market strength heading into the second half of the year.

