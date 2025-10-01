Over $300 million stolen in crypto hacks in Q3 2025 – Finbold report

## Introduction

The cryptocurrency market experienced significant losses due to hacks in the third quarter of 2025, amounting to $306.7 million, as reported by Finbold. Despite a decrease in the number of attacks compared to previous quarters, vulnerabilities in crypto exchanges and protocols persist. This article delves into the key findings of Finbold’s Q3 2025 Cryptocurrency Market Report, shedding light on the notable breaches and the overall impact on the sector.

### Overview of Q3 2025 Cryptocurrency Market Report

The Q3 2025 report compiled by Finbold, utilizing data from blockchain security firm SlowMist, highlighted the vulnerabilities prevalent in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. While the volume of attacks decreased compared to the beginning of the year, the losses incurred underscored the ongoing risks faced by exchanges and protocols.

#### Notable Breaches in Q3

The third quarter saw a series of mid-sized attacks, with prominent incidents including the $54 million breach at BtcTurk, $44.2 million stolen from CoinDCX, $42 million drained from GMX, $41.5 million lost at SwissBorg, and $27 million stolen from BigONE. These breaches contributed significantly to the total losses recorded during the quarter.

#### Long-Term Impact on 2025

The cumulative losses in 2025 reached $2.55 billion by the end of Q3, positioning this year as one of the most financially damaging for the digital asset sector. While the figures decreased quarter by quarter after the Bybit breach, the persistent vulnerabilities and systemic weaknesses in DeFi contracts and custodial services remain concerning.

### Analysis of Q3 Trends

The decline in quarterly losses, from $1.77 billion in Q1 to $307 million in Q3, reflects a positive trend in enhancing exchange security and risk management. However, analysts caution that reporting delays may distort these figures, prompting a need for continued vigilance in addressing security challenges.

### Looking Ahead to Q4

As the cryptocurrency market enters the final quarter of 2025, the focus shifts to sustaining the decrease in losses and fortifying security measures. The industry faces the ongoing challenge of mitigating vulnerabilities and preventing large-scale incidents that can jeopardize the integrity of the ecosystem.

## Conclusion

The third quarter of 2025 witnessed significant losses in the cryptocurrency sector due to hacking incidents, signaling the persistent risks faced by exchanges and protocols. While efforts to enhance security have led to a decrease in losses, the need for continued vigilance and proactive measures remains paramount in safeguarding the digital asset ecosystem. As the year progresses, the industry must adapt to evolving threats and prioritize robust security practices to mitigate financial risks associated with cyber attacks.