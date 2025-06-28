PENGU Price Jumps 20% on Whale Buying and Cboe ETF Buzz — 70% Rally Next?

# Title: Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Price Surges by 20% as Whales Buy and Cboe ETF Speculation Spreads

## Introduction:

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) has experienced a remarkable surge in its price, outperforming the broader cryptocurrency market on June 28. This surge follows a 20% gain in just 24 hours, with PENGU trading at $0.011 as of the latest data. The surge in price has been accompanied by a substantial increase in daily trading volumes, reaching over $294 million. The sudden interest in PENGU can be attributed to whale buying activities and growing speculation surrounding a potential Cboe ETF, which has fueled market excitement.

## Price Surge and Trading Volume Spike:

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) has seen its price soar by 20% within a day, showcasing strong performance amidst the crypto market fluctuations. The price surge has propelled PENGU to trade at $0.011, reflecting a significant increase in value.

Additionally, the daily trading volumes of PENGU have surged by 243% in just 24 hours, surpassing $294 million. This surge in trading activity indicates heightened market interest and engagement with PENGU, driven by key developments in the cryptocurrency landscape.

## Factors Driving Market Interest:

### Whale Buying:

The substantial price increase and trading volume surge of Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) can be attributed to whale buying activities. Whale investors, known for their significant holdings and buying power, have accumulated PENGU tokens, driving up demand and pushing the price higher.

### Cboe ETF Speculation:

Another factor fueling the market interest in PENGU is the speculation surrounding a potential Cboe ETF. The anticipation of a Cboe Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) listing has generated excitement among investors, contributing to the overall positive sentiment towards Pudgy Penguins and its future prospects.

## Conclusion:

In conclusion, Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) has experienced a notable price surge of 20% within 24 hours, surpassing other cryptocurrencies in performance. The surge in price, coupled with a significant spike in trading volumes, highlights the growing market interest in PENGU. With whale buying activities and speculation regarding a Cboe ETF driving this momentum, the question arises whether PENGU could potentially see a further rally of 70% in the near future.

