Peter Brandt Ethereum Price is Primed for Breakout – How High Can ETH Go?

# Peter Brandt’s Analysis: Ethereum Price Breakout Potential

## Introduction

Renowned trader Peter Brandt recently offered his insights on Ethereum’s (ETH) current status, hinting at an imminent breakout. Despite not directly stating it, Brandt’s daily bar chart for ETH hinted at significant potential.

## Peter Brandt’s Take on Ethereum

### Ethereum Price Consolidation

Brandt’s analysis indicates that Ethereum’s price has been in a consolidation phase for the past three weeks. The formation of a symmetrical triangle on the ETH daily chart suggests a buildup to a potential breakout.

## Potential Price Movement

Brandt’s assessment implies that Ethereum is on the brink of a significant price move. As the consolidation continues within the symmetrical triangle pattern, ETH could be gearing up for a noteworthy increase in value.

## Conclusion

In conclusion, Peter Brandt’s evaluation of Ethereum’s price trajectory points towards a promising breakout scenario. Traders and investors are eagerly watching to see how high ETH can soar in the near future.

This article was originally posted on CoinGape.

