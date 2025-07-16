Peter Thiel Backs $500M Ethereum Treasury Company Bitmine, BMNR Stock Shoots 12%

**Introduction:**

Renowned entrepreneur Peter Thiel has backed Bitmine Immersion Technologies with a substantial investment, signaling a significant milestone for the Ethereum Treasury company. The BMNR stock witnessed a remarkable surge of 12.54% in after-hours trading, reflecting the market’s positive response to Thiel’s involvement.

Peter Thiel, the co-founder of PayPal and a prominent figure in the investment world, has acquired a 9% stake in BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSE: BMNR), a leading player in the Ethereum Treasury sector. Thiel’s decision to invest in Bitmine showcases his confidence in the company’s vision and potential for growth within the cryptocurrency industry.

The news of Peter Thiel’s investment sent shockwaves through the financial markets, with BMNR stock experiencing a notable uptick of 12.54% in after-hours trading. This surge in stock price reflects investors’ optimism towards Bitmine’s future prospects and the endorsement it has received from a high-profile investor like Thiel.

Bitmine recently acquired a substantial $500 million investment, further solidifying its position as a key player in the Ethereum Treasury space. This infusion of capital, coupled with Thiel’s backing, is expected to fuel Bitmine’s expansion plans and technological advancements, setting the stage for continued growth and innovation within the company.

Peter Thiel’s endorsement and significant investment in Bitmine Immersion Technologies have underlined the company’s potential and placed it on a trajectory for success in the competitive cryptocurrency market. The positive market response, as evidenced by the surge in BMNR stock price, signifies growing confidence in Bitmine’s vision and strategic direction. This partnership between Thiel and Bitmine heralds a new chapter of growth and innovation in the Ethereum Treasury sector, offering exciting possibilities for the company’s future development.