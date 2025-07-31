Pi Coin Price at Risk As Whale Profit-Taking Soars — Is Another Crash Coming?

## Title: The Looming Threat: Pi Coin Price May Plummet Amidst Whale Profit-Taking

### Introduction:

Pi Coin’s current price of $0.419 on July 31 has experienced a 1.54% decline over the last 24 hours. The digital currency is encountering a potential 23% plunge as large investors, known as whales, are offloading their holdings near a price point that typically attracts buyers. This trend raises concerns about the likelihood of another significant market downturn for Pi Coin.

—

### Pi Coin Price Facing Impending 23% Decline

Pi Coin, valued at $0.419 as of today, is at risk of a substantial drop in price due to heightened profit-taking activities by influential investors. The impending 23% crash poses a threat to the stability of Pi Coin’s market value.

—

### Is Another Crash on the Horizon for Pi Coin?

The current scenario characterizes Pi Coin as potentially vulnerable to a significant market downturn as a result of whale investors selling off their holdings at a pivotal price level. This dynamic situation underscores the need for careful monitoring of Pi Coin’s price movements and market trends to anticipate and mitigate the risk of a substantial crash.

—

### Conclusion:

The escalating profit-taking actions by whales in the Pi Coin market are raising concerns about the possibility of a 23% price decline, potentially leading to another significant crash. With the evolving market dynamics in play, investors and enthusiasts alike should closely follow the price movements of Pi Coin to stay informed about its market outlook and potential risks ahead.