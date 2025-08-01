Pi Coin Price Prediction As Open Interest Divergence Hints Recovery- What’s Ahead $0.5 Or $0.32?

## Pi Coin Price Prediction Amid Open Interest Divergence

The current state of Pi Coin’s price reflects a bearish trend, reaching a new historical low at $0.40003 recently. As of August 1, the price stands at $0.405, showing a 3.45% decline over the last 24 hours. Despite this downward movement, there is a glimmer of hope as open interest reveals a potential bullish divergence.

### Bearish Trend Continues

The prevailing bearish sentiment has kept Pi Coin’s price under pressure, leading to consecutive drops in value. The recent decline to $0.40003 marks a significant low for the cryptocurrency, highlighting the dominance of bearish forces in the market.

### Open Interest Signals Potential Recovery

Amid the bearish outlook, open interest data presents a contrasting narrative, hinting at a possible reversal in trend. The emergence of a bullish divergence in open interest suggests that a recovery may be on the horizon for Pi Coin.

### Price Prediction: What’s Next?

With open interest showing signs of bullish divergence, investors are left to ponder the future price trajectory of Pi Coin. Will it rally towards $0.5, indicating a recovery from the current slump, or will it face further pressure, potentially dropping to $0.32?

## Conclusion

Pi Coin’s price dynamics are currently influenced by a tug-of-war between bearish and bullish forces. While the recent downtrend has pushed the price to new lows, the presence of a bullish divergence in open interest offers a beacon of hope for those betting on a recovery. As investors await further developments, the ultimate direction of Pi Coin’s price remains uncertain, with potential outcomes ranging from a bounce towards $0.5 to a further decline to $0.32.