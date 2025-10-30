Pi Coin Price Targets $0.65 as ISO 20022 Membership Boosts Institutional Confidence

## Introduction

In the world of cryptocurrency, Pi coin has experienced a significant resurgence with its price aiming for the $0.65 mark. This bullish trend follows Pi Network’s recent integration into the ISO 20022 framework, improving its credibility among institutional investors and enhancing its interoperability on a global scale.

### Pi Coin Price Reaches $0.65 Target

The Pi coin has seen a resurgence in its price, surpassing its downward trend over the past several months. Investors are now eyeing a target of $0.65, reflecting a strong rebound and positive market sentiment.

### ISO 20022 Membership Boosts Institutional Confidence

Pi Network’s integration into the ISO 20022 framework has played a pivotal role in boosting institutional confidence in the cryptocurrency. By aligning itself with established assets like XRP and Stellar, Pi coin has enhanced its cross-border compatibility and gained credibility among institutional investors.

### Investor Optimism on the Rise

The convergence of Pi coin’s price recovery and its membership in the ISO 20022 framework has reignited investor optimism. The collective impact of these factors has shifted market sentiment towards a broader phase of recovery, signaling a positive outlook for Pi coin’s future performance.

## Conclusion

The recent surge in Pi coin’s price, coupled with its incorporation into the ISO 20022 framework, has propelled the cryptocurrency into a new realm of institutional confidence and investor optimism. As Pi Network continues to expand its reach and credibility, the $0.65 price target represents a significant milestone in its growth trajectory. The cryptocurrency market eagerly awaits further developments as Pi coin solidifies its position in the digital asset landscape.