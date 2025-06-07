Pi Coin Users Slam Pi Network Team on Failed Wallet Migration

# Pi Coin Users Report Wallet Migration Issues

## Introduction

Pi Network users are expressing their disappointment with the Pi Network team due to encountering problems during the wallet migration process. Despite diligently following the security instructions provided by the team, many users are facing difficulties in accessing their Pi tokens.

## Pi Wallet Migration Woes

**Pi Coin Holders Express Frustration**

Users of Pi Coin have voiced their frustration as their wallets are not displaying the expected Pi tokens after adhering to the migration guidelines outlined by the core team. This issue has been persisting for some time, leaving users puzzled and dissatisfied with the current situation.

## User Calls for Action

**Seeking Resolution from Team**

Affected users have been calling on the Pi Network team members to address this critical problem promptly. The lack of Pi tokens in their wallets despite following the migration instructions has left users feeling let down and uncertain about the future of their investments.

## Conclusion

The failure of the Pi Network team to ensure a smooth wallet migration process has sparked frustration and disappointment among Pi coin users. It is crucial for the team to respond promptly and effectively to address the concerns raised by users and restore trust in the network’s operations.