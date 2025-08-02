Pi Network Adjusts Mining Rate to All-Time Low, Issues Lock-Up Reminder to Users

## Pi Network: Adjusting Mining Rate and Token Lock-Up Reminder

The Pi Network recently made adjustments to its mining rate, marking an all-time low. Additionally, users were reminded to lock up their tokens as part of the network’s effort to enhance sustainability amidst market fluctuations.

### Pi Network Slashes Mining Rate

On August 1, the Pi Network reduced its mining rate by 8%, aiming to address the challenges posed by market volatility. This decision reflects the network’s commitment to maintaining a stable ecosystem for its users.

### Lock-Up Reminder for Users

In light of the revised mining rate, the Pi Network encourages its community members to consider locking up their tokens. This step serves as an essential measure to secure and contribute to the network’s long-term sustainability.

—

