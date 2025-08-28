Pi Network Announces Major Protocol Upgrade as Valour Pi ETP Trading Begins

# Pi Network Unveils Exciting Upgrades and Launch of Valour Pi ETP

## Pi Network Reveals v23 Protocol Upgrade Roadmap

Pi Network has exciting news for its community members with the unveiling of the roadmap for its highly anticipated v23 protocol upgrade. This upgrade signifies a significant step forward in the network’s development and promises enhanced functionality and performance for its users.

In a recent blog post, Pi Network detailed the upcoming changes and improvements that will be implemented as part of the v23 protocol upgrade. These enhancements aim to boost the network’s capabilities and further enhance the user experience.

## Strengthening Infrastructure with Linux Node Release

Alongside the v23 protocol upgrade, Pi Network has also introduced its Linux Node to bolster its infrastructure. This addition marks a strategic move by the network to enhance its overall stability and reliability, ensuring seamless operations for its users.

The Linux Node release is set to provide users with a more robust and efficient platform to engage with the Pi Network and partake in its ecosystem. Through this infrastructure enhancement, Pi Network is reaffirming its commitment to delivering a top-tier user experience.

## Valour Pi ETP Trading Now Live

Adding to the excitement, Pi Network has announced the commencement of trading for the Valour Pi Exchange Traded Product (ETP). This development opens up new avenues for users to engage with digital assets and leverage the potential of the Pi Network ecosystem.

The introduction of the Valour Pi ETP trading signals the network’s expansion into the realm of digital asset trading, offering users diverse investment opportunities within a secure and regulated environment.

## Conclusion

With the unveiling of the v23 protocol upgrade roadmap, the release of the Linux Node, and the launch of Valour Pi ETP trading, Pi Network continues to cement its position as a leading player in the blockchain ecosystem. These developments not only showcase the network’s commitment to innovation and growth but also highlight the exciting possibilities that lie ahead for its community members. Stay tuned for more updates as Pi Network continues to push boundaries and drive forward its vision for a decentralized future.