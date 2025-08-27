Pi Network Hackathon Winner Hints at Coinbase Listing Amid Pi Open Source Transition

## Introduction

Recently, a Pi Network hackathon winner has suggested the possibility of a Coinbase listing for the coin in the near future. The anticipation for this development is fueled by the upcoming Pi Open Source transition scheduled for September. Let’s delve into the details of this exciting news.

### Pi Network Hackathon Winner’s Prediction

Pi Barter Mall, the victor of the 2021 Pi Network Hackathon, took to X social media platform to express optimism about the potential listing of Pi on Coinbase. This revelation has sparked enthusiasm within the crypto community and stirred anticipation for the future of Pi Network.

## The Growing Speculation of a Coinbase Listing

The speculation around a Coinbase listing for Pi Coin intensified following the recent announcement by the hackathon winner. The prospect of being listed on one of the world’s prominent cryptocurrency exchanges has drawn attention to Pi’s potential and future growth trajectory.

## Pi Open Source Transition in September

Coinciding with the buzz around a potential Coinbase listing, the Pi Network is set to undergo a significant transition to an open-source model in September. This move is expected to bring transparency and accessibility to the Pi Network ecosystem, opening new opportunities for developers and users alike.

## Conclusion

The possibility of a Coinbase listing for Pi Coin, as suggested by the hackathon winner, has created excitement within the crypto community. With the impending transition to an open-source model in September, Pi Network is poised for significant developments in the near future. Stay tuned for more updates on the progress of Pi Network and its journey towards mainstream adoption.