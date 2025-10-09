Pi Network Mainnet to Get Major Upgrade in Q4, Says Expert

**Introduction:**

Pi Network, a blockchain platform known for its innovative approach to cryptocurrency, is gearing up for a major upgrade in the fourth quarter of 2025. In a recent development, market experts have revealed that the much-anticipated Protocol v23 upgrade, currently undergoing testing on the Pi Network testnet, is expected to bring significant enhancements to the platform’s mainnet.

### **Pi Network Prepares for Major Upgrade in Q4**

#### **Significant Progress in Protocol v23 Upgrade**

The Pi Network testnet has been actively engaged in testing the Protocol v23 upgrade over the past month. The development team behind the platform has been diligently working to implement this upgrade, aiming to enhance the scalability and transaction efficiency of the blockchain.

#### **Anticipated Mainnet Rollout in Q4 2025**

With the successful testing of the Protocol v23 upgrade on the testnet, industry experts are anticipating a smooth transition to the mainnet in the fourth quarter of 2025. This upgrade is poised to bring about a host of benefits, including improved scalability and transaction efficiency, which are crucial for the growth and development of Pi Network.

### **Impact on Pio Coin and the Blockchain Ecosystem**

The forthcoming upgrade to the Pi Network mainnet is expected to have a positive impact on Pio coin, the native cryptocurrency of the platform. The enhanced scalability and transaction efficiency will not only benefit Pio coin holders but also contribute to the overall efficiency and usability of the blockchain ecosystem.

**Conclusion:**

As the Pi Network prepares for a major upgrade in Q4 2025, the blockchain community eagerly awaits the deployment of the Protocol v23 upgrade on the mainnet. With the promise of improved scalability and transaction efficiency, this upgrade has the potential to significantly enhance the functionality and value of Pi Network and its native cryptocurrency, Pio coin. Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting development!