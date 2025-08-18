Pi Network Moderator Hints at Second Migration Amid Referral Bonus Transfer Delays

## Introduction

The Pi Network community is abuzz with excitement as a moderator hints at a potential second mainnet migration in 2025. The recent comment has sparked renewed interest and speculation among Pi Network users and enthusiasts. Read on to learn more about the possibility of this upcoming development.

### Pi Network Moderator Hints at Second Migration

A Pi Network moderator recently hinted at the possibility of a second mainnet migration in 2025. This revelation has injected new energy and anticipation into the Pi community, sparking conversations and speculations about what this migration could entail.

#### Pi Community Reacts with Excitement

The news of a potential second migration has garnered significant attention within the Pi Network community. Influential figures like Woody Lightyear have highlighted the moderator’s comment, further fueling excitement and curiosity among users.

#### Referral Bonus Transfer Delays

The discussion surrounding the second migration comes amidst referral bonus transfer delays within the Pi Network ecosystem. Users have been eagerly anticipating the resolution of these delays, making the prospect of a second migration even more intriguing.

## Conclusion

The Pi Network Moderator’s suggestion of a second mainnet migration in 2025 has ignited excitement and speculation within the community. As users eagerly await further updates and details, the possibility of this upcoming development adds a new layer of anticipation to the Pi Network ecosystem. Stay tuned for more information on this potential migration and its implications for Pi Network users.