# Pi Network Update: Onramp Money Addresses Wallet Failures and Talks Ongoing Integration

## Introduction

Onramp Money’s recent update sheds light on the ongoing integration of Pi Network, despite encountering wallet transaction failures. The formal launch is scheduled for August 2025, emphasizing the importance of patience during this integration phase.

### Onramp Money’s Transparency on Pi Network Integration

Onramp Money has taken a transparent approach regarding the integration of Pi Network, addressing concerns related to wallet failures. The team assures users that they are actively working to resolve these issues to ensure a smooth and seamless experience for all Pi Network participants.

### Updates on the Formal Launch

Despite the challenges faced with wallet transactions, Onramp Money remains committed to moving forward with the formal launch of Pi Network. The scheduled launch in August 2025 is a significant milestone that the team is working diligently towards.

## Conclusion

The continuous efforts of Onramp Money in addressing wallet failures and pushing forward with the integration of Pi Network demonstrate their dedication to providing a reliable and efficient platform for users. By prioritizing transparency and updates, Onramp Money aims to ensure a positive experience for all those involved in the Pi Network ecosystem. Stay tuned for more developments as the integration progresses towards the formal launch in August 2025.

*Originally published on CoinGape: [Pi Network News: Onramp Money Addresses Wallet Failures, Cites Ongoing Integration](#).*