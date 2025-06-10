Pi Network Price Coils Up as Triple Bottom Pattern Hints at 35% Surge

## Title: Pi Network Price Forecast: Triple Bottom Pattern Indicates 35% Upsurge

### Introduction:

Pi Network price has encountered a minor decline of 2.35% this month, maintaining its position around $0.64, a significant support zone. Notably, technical analysis reveals a triple-bottom pattern, suggesting a potential substantial surge in Pi Coin value towards pivotal resistance levels.

### Pi Network Price Coils Up as Volatility Declines:

The Bollinger Bands have wrapped around the Pi Network price during recent trading sessions, indicating a contraction in volatility and potential consolidation. This consolidation phase could potentially lead to a breakout accompanied by a 35% surge in Pi Coin price, as hinted by the triple-bottom pattern found in the technical analysis.

### Key Highlights:

– Pi Network price is stabilizing around the critical support level of $0.64.

– The triple-bottom pattern in the technical analysis points towards a significant rally.

– Bollinger Bands wrapping around the price suggest decreased volatility and potential consolidation.

– A potential surge of 35% in the Pi Coin value to key resistance levels is predicted.

### Conclusion:

As the Pi Network price remains steady around the key support level and technical indicators signal a potential bullish trend, investors are eagerly anticipating a substantial surge in Pi Coin value. The formation of a triple-bottom pattern and the decrease in volatility hint at a significant rally ahead, potentially leading to a 35% upsurge in the near future. Keep a close watch on Pi Network for potential trading opportunities.