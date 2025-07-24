Pi Network Scores Major Win As US Exchange Lists PI Token for Trading

## Title: Pi Network Breakthrough: PI Token Listed on US Exchange Program

### Introduction

Pi Network achieves a significant milestone as Swapfone, a prestigious US exchange, introduces Pi Coin to its trading platform. This vital integration marks a pivotal moment for Pi Network’s growth and broader accessibility.

### Pi Network Lands Listing on Swapfone

Swapfone, a reputable mobile-oriented cryptocurrency exchange operating under US regulations, proudly presents the addition of Pi Coin (PI) to its list of tradable assets. The move signifies a substantial advancement for Pi Network, aiming to extend its reach and prominence within the digital currency landscape.

### Conclusion

The successful listing of Pi Coin on Swapfone’s exchange platform not only enhances the marketability of the Pi Network but also demonstrates the platform’s commitment to fostering innovation and inclusivity within the blockchain sphere. This strategic partnership opens new avenues for enthusiasts and investors to engage with the PI token, further solidifying Pi Network’s position as a leading player in the evolving world of cryptocurrencies.