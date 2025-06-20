Polygon Co-Founder Launches New Venture, Zisk To Bet Big on Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs)

## Introduction:

Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs) are gaining traction in the blockchain industry for their role in enhancing scalability and privacy in the Web3 ecosystem. Recognized as a cutting-edge cryptographic technology, ZKPs offer promising solutions to address various blockchain challenges. Recently, a notable development has emerged in this space with the launch of a new venture, Zisk, by a co-founder of Polygon, aiming to pioneer advancements in Zero-Knowledge Proofs.

—

### The Significance of Zero-Knowledge Proofs

#### The Evolution of ZKPs in Web3:

Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs) have positioned themselves at the forefront of efforts to scale and safeguard privacy on blockchains within the Web3 environment. Esteemed figures like Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin have lauded ZKPs as a game-changing cryptographic innovation, with Buterin dubbing them as “perhaps the most powerful cryptographic technology to come out of the last decade.”

#### Accelerating ZKP Development:

Addressing the pressing need to expedite the progress in Zero-Knowledge Proofs and zkVM stack, a significant initiative has been launched by the co-founder of Polygon. This venture is poised to make substantial investments focusing on the further enhancement and utilization of Zero-Knowledge Proofs.

—

## Conclusion:

The launch of Zisk by a Polygon co-founder underscores the industry’s commitment to advancing Zero-Knowledge Proofs and their potential impacts on blockchain technology. As ZKPs continue to shape the future of Web3, investments and initiatives like Zisk are crucial in driving innovation and security within the blockchain ecosystem. Stay tuned for exciting developments in the realm of Zero-Knowledge Proofs as Zisk catapults this transformative technology to new heights.