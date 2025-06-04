PriveX launches on COTI to offer private perps trading

## Introduction

PriveX, a privacy-first perpetual decentralized exchange (Perp-DEX), has made its official debut on the COTI mainnet, marking a significant development in the DeFi ecosystem. This article delves into the key features and innovations that PriveX brings to the table, enhancing trading capabilities while prioritizing privacy and security for users.

### PriveX Launches on COTI

PriveX has joined forces with COTI to introduce private perpetual trading options on a decentralized platform. This collaboration signifies a major milestone in the DeFi landscape, offering a sophisticated trading experience that mirrors the functionalities of centralized exchanges on a decentralized framework.

#### Innovative Approach to Trading Execution

At the core of PriveX lies an intent-based trading execution system, revolutionizing the way traders interact with liquidity sources. By dynamically matching trader instructions with available liquidity across decentralized and centralized venues, PriveX ensures efficient execution while safeguarding trade visibility through COTI’s Garbled Circuits privacy layer.

#### CEO’s Perspective

Shahaf Bar-Geffen, CEO of COTI, commended PriveX’s innovative approach, emphasizing the convergence of privacy, performance, and AI to cater to diverse trading needs. The launch of PriveX not only signifies progress for COTI but also paves the way for enhanced DeFi solutions.

### Reward Program and Future Developments

As an incentive for early adopters, PriveX has introduced a reward program where users depositing a minimum of $250 are eligible to earn PriveX points and potentially receive SYMM token rewards. The platform also hints at a trading competition in the pipeline, underscoring its commitment to user engagement and community building.

#### Innovative Features Ahead

In the future, PriveX plans to introduce new features on the COTI platform, including an AI agents portal to facilitate the deployment of advanced trading strategies. Additionally, the platform aims to enhance its integration of COTI’s privacy technology to elevate user experience and fortify proprietary trading methods.

## Conclusion

The launch of PriveX on COTI signifies a significant leap forward in the realm of decentralized trading, introducing a blend of privacy, performance, and AI capabilities to cater to the evolving needs of traders. With a focus on user engagement, innovative features, and enhanced privacy measures, PriveX is poised to establish itself as a key player in the DeFi ecosystem, offering a seamless and secure trading experience for cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

[Image Source: Shutterstock](https://www.shutterstock.com)

This post first appeared on [Finbold](#).