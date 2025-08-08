Pro-XRP Lawyer Slams Bitcoin Maxi Michael Saylor After Latest Ripple Lawsuit Win

Pro-XRP Lawyer Criticizes Bitcoin Maxi Michael Saylor Post Ripple Lawsuit Victory

After a recent triumph in the Ripple lawsuit, pro-XRP lawyer Bill Morgan has voiced his disdain towards Bitcoin maxis for their continuous criticism of XRP. Furthermore, Morgan directed criticism at Strategy chairman Michael Saylor, who had previously categorized all altcoins as a ‘security’.

Morgan emphatically stated, “XRP itself was, is, and will always remain, not a security.” The victory in the lawsuit has led to a significant upsurge in XRP price by 13%, propelling it to new heights.

In a resounding message, the pro-XRP camp defended the legitimacy of XRP while taking swipes at key figures within the Bitcoin community. The industry continues to witness dynamic shifts, with each victory or setback drawing attention from all corners.

