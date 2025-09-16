PUMP vs HYPE: PumpFun Daily Revenue Surges Past Hyperliquid, Analyst Projects New ATH

# PumpFun Overtakes Hyperliquid in Daily Revenue, Analyst Forecasts New All-Time High (ATH)

## Introduction

PumpFun, the dynamic cryptocurrency project, has recently outpaced its competitor Hyperliquid (HYPE) in terms of daily revenue, reaffirming its status as a top performer in the crypto market. This significant development has sparked excitement among investors and analysts alike, with projections indicating a potential surge towards a new all-time high (ATH) for PumpFun.

## PumpFun Surpasses Hyperliquid in Daily Earnings

Recent data from DeFiLlama has revealed that PumpFun has generated over $3.12 million in daily revenue, surpassing Hyperliquid’s earnings. This impressive performance solidifies PumpFun’s position as a lucrative investment opportunity within the crypto sphere.

## Analyst Predicts New ATH for PumpFun

In response to PumpFun’s notable revenue surge, a prominent crypto analyst has forecasted a bullish trend for the project, suggesting that this momentum could propel PumpFun to achieve fresh all-time highs. This optimistic projection underscores the growing potential and attractiveness of PumpFun as a profitable venture for investors.

## Conclusion

The surpassing of Hyperliquid by PumpFun in daily revenue signifies a significant milestone for the project, further establishing its prominence within the crypto market. With analysts projecting a potential surge towards a new all-time high, PumpFun’s impressive performance continues to garner attention and enthusiasm from the investment community.

This article originally appeared on CoinGape and highlights the ongoing evolution and success of PumpFun as it navigates the competitive landscape of the cryptocurrency industry.