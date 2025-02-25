Pundi AI teams up with Monad, T+ Wallet, and Numbers Protocol to promote AI data accessibility

## Introduction

Pundi AI, the AI-driven data platform, has recently collaborated with Monad, T+ Wallet, and Numbers Protocol to advance AI data accessibility and decentralization. This partnership aims to enhance the tools and ecosystem of Pundi AI, ensuring broader user engagement and innovation in AI data utilization.

## Building a Decentralized AI Ecosystem

Pundi AI is committed to establishing a decentralized AI ecosystem through the development of various tools such as the Pundi AI Data platform, Pundi AIFX Omnilayer, Pundi AI Data Marketplace, and Pundi AI MM Agent. The platform offers professional data labeling and annotation via a tag-and-earn model, promoting fair participation and leveraging AI’s potential.

The Pundi AIFX Omnilayer records activities on-chain, while the PURSE+ browser plugin facilitates user-driven data annotation for social AI applications, enhancing interaction and engagement.

## Pundi AI’s Partnership with Monad

Monad, an Ethereum-based Layer-1 blockchain focusing on speed and scalability, is a key partner of Pundi AI. By integrating with Monad’s testnet, Pundi AI combines blockchain technology with AI data tagging, ensuring traceable compensation for users via non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Monad’s high throughput and low latency address Ethereum’s limitations, offering efficient processing of transactions while maintaining EVM compatibility.

## T+ Wallet Data Annotations

In collaboration with T+ Wallet, Pundi AI enables users to perform data annotation tasks within the app, earning rewards seamlessly. T+ Wallet supports various cryptocurrencies and blockchains, facilitating transactions, coin swaps, and QR crypto payments. Its features include an NFT gallery, dApp integration, and AI-powered interactions, enhancing user experience and utility.

T+ Wallet’s Crypto Card further allows users to use cryptocurrencies for everyday purchases, promoting wider adoption and usability.

## Ensuring Data Authenticity with Numbers Protocol

Numbers Protocol, Pundi AI’s strategic partner, focuses on content provenance through immutable records and unique identifiers. By integrating Numbers Protocol’s verification tools, Pundi AI enhances data integrity, ensuring authenticity and preventing unauthorized data distribution. This collaboration empowers Pundi AI to authenticate data using AI-enabled searches and verification mechanisms.

## Conclusion

The collaboration between Pundi AI, Monad, T+ Wallet, and Numbers Protocol signifies a significant step towards promoting AI data accessibility and decentralization. Through enhanced tools, partnerships, and ecosystems, Pundi AI aims to foster transparency, equity, and innovation in the AI sector.

