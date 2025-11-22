R. Kiyosaki announces dumping Bitcoin for these investments

## Title: Robert Kiyosaki Shifts $2.25M from Bitcoin to Income-Generating Investments

**Introduction:**

Renowned author Robert Kiyosaki made headlines by disclosing his recent decision to sell $2.25 million worth of Bitcoin in favor of investing in income-generating businesses. This move showcases a notable departure from his prior stance on cryptocurrency assets, marking a strategic shift in his investment portfolio.

### Robert Kiyosaki’s Investment Strategy Shift

In a surprising turn of events, Robert Kiyosaki, the influential figure behind the best-selling book “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” announced his strategic move to liquidate his Bitcoin holdings to direct the proceeds towards acquiring income-generating assets. This shift contrasts with his prior commitment to holding Bitcoin as a long-term store of value and diversification strategy against fiat currency risks.

#### Bitcoin Liquidation and Business Ventures

Previously adamant about retaining his Bitcoin amidst market fluctuations, Kiyosaki revealed that he sold his Bitcoin, initially bought at $6,000 per coin, for approximately $90,000 per coin. With the funds obtained from this sale, he is venturing into two surgery centers and a billboard business. Expected to yield a lucrative monthly income of $27,500 by February, these investments align with Kiyosaki’s strategic goals of enhancing cash flow for wealth accumulation.

### Wealth-Building Principles in Action

Emphasizing the importance of converting assets into cash-flowing ventures, Kiyosaki views this transition as a manifestation of his wealth-building strategy. By translating digital assets into tangible businesses, he underscores the real-world application of financial principles, akin to the strategies portrayed in his renowned Cashflow board game.

#### Continued Bullish Stance on Bitcoin

Amidst his asset reallocation, Kiyosaki remains positive about Bitcoin’s future prospects, signaling intentions to re-enter the market opportunistically. His endorsement of Bitcoin, silver, and gold as wealth preservation tools aligns with his long-standing belief in safeguarding assets against economic downturns.

**Conclusion:**

Robert Kiyosaki’s recent move to divest a significant portion of his Bitcoin holdings underscores a keen focus on income-generating investments. This strategic shift exemplifies his dedication to practical wealth-building strategies and his ongoing optimism towards alternative asset classes in safeguarding wealth. As the investment landscape evolves, Kiyosaki’s adaptive approach serves as a testament to the dynamic nature of financial planning and asset allocation.