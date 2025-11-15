R. Kiyosaki names catalyst to make Bitcoin more valuable after ongoing crash

# Understanding the Catalyst to Make Bitcoin More Valuable by R. Kiyosaki

## Introduction

Renowned author Robert Kiyosaki, best known for his book Rich Dad Poor Dad, sheds light on the catalyst that could potentially increase the value of Bitcoin amidst the ongoing market slump. In a recent statement, Kiyosaki highlighted the relationship between global monetary policies and the value of scarce assets like Bitcoin, gold, and silver, emphasizing the crucial role of money printing in financial systems.

## The Key Catalyst for Bitcoin’s Value

During the prevailing crypto market downturn, Robert Kiyosaki pointed to widespread money printing by governments as a pivotal factor that could enhance the value of Bitcoin. He suggested that as nations grapple with mounting debt burdens, the strategy of increasing the money supply could create a favorable environment for assets with limited availability, such as Bitcoin.

### Insight into Economic Dynamics

Kiyosaki underlined the escalating reliance on expanding money supply to sustain financial systems, projecting a scenario where precious metals like gold and silver, along with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, could experience a surge in value. This viewpoint is aligned with Lawrence Lepard’s analysis outlined in “The Big Print,” emphasizing the significance of scarcity in the face of depreciating fiat currencies.

## Current Market Situation and Bitcoin’s Resilience

Amidst the recent crypto market turmoil, Kiyosaki discerned that the market downturn stemmed not from inherent weaknesses in Bitcoin but from a need for liquidity as investors sought immediate capital. He emphasized that the ongoing sell-off reflects short-term financial pressures rather than a fundamental devaluation of Bitcoin’s long-term worth.

### Strategic HODLing Approach

Maintaining a resolute stance, Kiyosaki expressed his unwavering commitment to holding onto his Bitcoin holdings, citing the immutability of the fixed 21 million coin supply as a fundamental advantage. He underscored the importance of this scarcity feature, particularly in times when governments may resort to expansive monetary measures to stabilize economies.

## Future Investment Plans and Market Perspective

Looking ahead, Kiyosaki shared his intention to accumulate more Bitcoin once the market stabilizes post-crash. Anticipating a resurgence in money printing initiatives that could buoy the value of limited-supply assets, he aims to capitalize on the long-term growth potential of Bitcoin.

### Opportunities Amidst Adversity

Kiyosaki emphasized the potential for market downturns to serve as opportunities for strategic accumulation rather than reasons to divest holdings. He encouraged investors to adopt a proactive approach during turbulent times, focusing on the enduring value proposition of scarce assets like Bitcoin.

## Conclusion

Robert Kiyosaki’s insights underscore the intricate relationship between global monetary policies, market turbulence, and the value of Bitcoin. As the crypto landscape evolves amidst economic uncertainties, his perspective offers a strategic framework for investors to navigate market fluctuations and capitalize on the intrinsic value of scarce digital assets.

—

*Featured image via Ben Shapiro’s YouTube*

**For the original article, visit Finbold.**