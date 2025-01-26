R.Kiyosaki says Bitcoin ‘forcing the fake U.S. dollar into hiding’

# Robert Kiyosaki on Bitcoin and the U.S. Dollar

## Introduction

Renowned author of ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad,’ Robert Kiyosaki, has once again expressed his endorsement for alternative investment avenues, such as Bitcoin, gold, and silver. He believes these assets are shedding light on the vulnerabilities of the U.S. dollar. Kiyosaki recently delved into the economic concepts of Gresham’s Law and Metcalfe’s Law to underscore Bitcoin’s surging prominence, claiming that it is challenging the integrity of the traditional U.S. dollar.

## Robert Kiyosaki’s Views

### Gresham’s Law and Bitcoin

Kiyosaki elucidated on Gresham’s Law, which posits that “bad money drives good money into hiding.” He drew parallels between historical hoarding of gold and silver as the U.S. dollar weakens, asserting that Bitcoin has now joined the league of “good money,” thereby compelling the inferior U.S. dollar into obscurity.

### Metcalfe’s Law and Network Effects

Drawing comparisons to the success of global franchises like McDonald’s, Kiyosaki highlighted Bitcoin’s expanding network and adoption, underscoring the influence and prosperity that network effects can offer. He advocates for embracing assets like Bitcoin as vehicles for wealth accumulation under a capitalist framework.

### Kiyosaki’s Stance on the U.S. Dollar

Kiyosaki’s dim outlook on the U.S. dollar aligns with his longstanding classification of it as “fake money.” He consistently favors alternative investments over conventional financial tools, lauding Bitcoin investors for their skepticism towards governmental institutions, which he has harshly criticized as a “Den of Thieves.”

## Bitcoin and Asset Comparison

Kiyosaki maintains that Bitcoin, gold, and silver are all viable options for wealth preservation in the face of an anticipated economic downturn. Despite Bitcoin’s recent surge past $100,000, Kiyosaki reassures that it is not too late to accumulate this digital asset. He boldly predicts that Bitcoin’s value could soar to around $500,000 by 2025, promoting it as a transformative asset that can enrich both early and late participants.

## Conclusion

To Robert Kiyosaki, the incessant debate between Bitcoin and gold is merely a diversion from the core issue he emphasizes—the weakening foundation of the U.S. dollar and traditional financial paradigms. While Kiyosaki’s critique may downplay the dollar’s role as the global reserve currency, he advocates for diversification through Bitcoin, gold, and silver to navigate potential economic uncertainties and inflationary pressures.

