R. Kiyosaki warns ETFs are like ‘having a picture of a gun’

Renowned American entrepreneur and author, Robert Kiyosaki, continues to advise investors to be vigilant when considering investment options. In a recent post on X, he discussed the limitations of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and emphasized the importance of tangible assets over paper investments.

### R. Kiyosaki’s View on ETFs

#### Embracing ETFs with Caution

In his July 25 post, Kiyosaki acknowledged the convenience of ETFs in simplifying investment processes for average investors. However, he cautioned against relying solely on these “paper assets,” likening ETFs to a mere representation, like having a picture of a gun for personal defense. While ETFs like Gold, Silver, and Bitcoin offer accessibility, Kiyosaki stresses the need for understanding their nuances and strategic utilization.

### Commodities in Focus

#### Skepticism Towards Fiat Monetary Systems

Kiyosaki’s remarks mirror his skepticism towards fiat currencies and his somber outlook on the global financial landscape. He foresees imminent bursts of major asset bubbles, including those tied to cryptocurrencies. Despite anticipating potential market downturns, Kiyosaki views them as opportunities for strategic asset accumulation, particularly in Gold and Silver following a Bitcoin crash.

### Bitcoin ETF Inflows Surge

#### Record Inflows and Market Impact

Despite Kiyosaki’s cautionary stance, Bitcoin spot ETFs are witnessing unprecedented inflows. Recent data from Binance revealed a net inflow of $227 million on July 24, with Fidelity contributing $107 million, bolstering the total historical inflow to $12.427 billion. The total net asset value (NAV) of Bitcoin spot ETFs now stands at $154.45 billion, comprising approximately 6.54% of BTC’s market capitalization. Overall, ETFs have seen historical net inflows surpassing $54.69 billion.

### Conclusion

Robert Kiyosaki’s warning on ETF investments serves as a reminder for investors to exercise prudence and diversify their portfolios with tangible assets. While ETFs offer accessibility and convenience, understanding the underlying assets and their strategic implications is crucial for long-term financial success.

