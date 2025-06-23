R. Kiyosaki warns of ‘global monetary collapse’ 

# Title: Robert Kiyosaki’s Cautionary Call for a ‘Global Monetary Collapse’

## Introduction

Robert Kiyosaki, renowned for his book ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ and his dissenting views on fiat currencies, recently set off a heated discussion on the future of global finance. In a bold statement issued through X on June 23, Kiyosaki highlighted the looming threat of a potential global monetary collapse.

## Kiyosaki’s Warning and Analysis

### The Biggest Debt Bubble in History

Citing the present financial landscape as the “biggest debt bubble in history,” Kiyosaki raised concerns about an impending global monetary crisis. He urged individuals to safeguard their wealth by investing in tangible assets like gold, silver, and Bitcoin to shield themselves from the fallout.

### Sharpened Tone

In a departure from his previous warnings, Kiyosaki now views the collapse not as a distant possibility but as a pressing systemic event. This shift underscores the urgency for investors to reconsider traditional assets such as government securities in light of the heightened risks.

## Tactical Investment Advice

### Silver’s Investment Appeal

In a subsequent update, Kiyosaki identified silver as the standout investment opportunity, emphasizing its potential for June 2025. While acknowledging the strength of gold and Bitcoin, he advised caution due to their current high valuations and expressed a preference for waiting for a market correction.

## Conclusion

Robert Kiyosaki’s recent commentary brings to the fore the fragility of the global financial system and encourages individuals to rethink their investment strategies. With a focus on tangible assets like silver and a cautious approach toward gold and Bitcoin, his insights serve as a timely reminder to prioritize resilience in times of economic uncertainty.

**Note: This article was originally published on Finbold.**