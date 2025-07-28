Ray Dalio just revealed how much Bitcoin you need to hedge against fiat devaluation

## Introduction

Renowned billionaire investor Ray Dalio recently shared insights on how Bitcoin can serve as a hedge against fiat devaluation. In a podcast interview, Dalio emphasized the importance of diversifying portfolios with assets like gold and Bitcoin to protect against the risks associated with excessive money printing and loose monetary policies. This article delves into Dalio’s recommended allocation for Bitcoin and gold in an investor’s portfolio to mitigate currency devaluation.

### Ray Dalio’s Allocation Strategy for Bitcoin and Gold

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio has underlined the significance of incorporating gold and Bitcoin into one’s investment strategy to shield wealth from the adverse effects of currency devaluation.

#### Dalio’s Preference for Gold and Bitcoin

Dalio reiterated his long-standing preference for gold as a store of value while acknowledging Bitcoin’s potential as a diversification tool in a portfolio.

#### Optimal Allocation Percentage

According to Dalio’s framework for portfolio optimization, investors seeking an optimal return-to-risk ratio should consider allocating approximately 15% of their portfolio to gold or Bitcoin.

#### Hedging Against Currency Debasement

Highlighting the importance of mitigating the risk of currency devaluation, Dalio emphasized that an allocation to gold or Bitcoin serves as an effective diversifier in an investor’s portfolio.

### Ray Dalio’s Concerns

As the founder of Bridgewater Associates, Ray Dalio has expressed apprehensions regarding the fiscal policies of the United States, the escalating national debt, and the diminishing purchasing power of fiat currencies.

## Conclusion

Ray Dalio’s insights offer valuable guidance on utilizing Bitcoin and gold as hedging mechanisms against fiat devaluation within an investment portfolio. By diversifying with these assets, investors can potentially safeguard their wealth and navigate the challenges posed by financial market uncertainties.