Republic partners with Mawari for first legally compliant U.S. node sale 

# Republic and Mawari Collaborate for First Legal U.S. Node Sale

## Introduction

Republic, a platform for private investments in alternative assets, has joined forces with Mawari, a leading Extended Reality (XR) and DePIN project, to introduce the initial node license sale for U.S. participants in accordance with Reg D guidelines. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the realm of decentralized infrastructure offerings.

## The Partnership and Node Sale Launch

Republic is utilizing its managed infrastructure platform, Republic Runtime, to facilitate the launch of the first node sale in collaboration with Mawari through OpenDeal Broker LLC. This innovative venture allows U.S. investors to participate in the node sale under a legally compliant framework.

## About Mawari

Mawari operates an Immersive Compute Network that revolutionizes the delivery of high-quality, real-time 3D content through community-operated machines. Renowned for its patented 3D streaming engine that reduces data usage by up to 80%, Mawari has a track record of successful deployments with industry giants such as T-Mobile, Netflix, BMW, and KDDI.

## Key Details and Investor Exclusivity

The collaboration between Republic and Mawari introduces the Decentralized Infrastructure Offering (DIO), enabling U.S.-based investors to participate in a node license sale. Users of Republic will have exclusive access to this offering prior to the public launch, starting July 23.

## The New Model of Node Sales

Mawari’s DIO model stands out from traditional node sales by emphasizing a utility-based approach that rewards actual participation and network contributions. Guardians of the network receive transparent pricing and performance-based incentives, fostering network growth and sustainability.

## Benefits and Operations

Participants have the option to run nodes independently with standard hardware specifications or delegate operations to verified node operators for a fully managed experience. With Republic’s institutional staking division, Republic Runtime, offering the possibility of delegated nodes, the node sale becomes more accessible to a broader audience.

## Conclusion

Republic’s collaboration with Mawari for the first legally compliant U.S. node sale signifies a pivotal moment in the evolution of decentralized infrastructure offerings. Through a utility-based model that encourages active participation and community involvement, Mawari is reshaping the landscape of node sales with transparency and real-world value creation at its core.

*Featured image via Shutterstock.*

The original article was published on Finbold.