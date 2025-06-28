Rex Shares Presses the SEC on Staked Solana ETF Approval, Says ‘Coming Soon’

## Asset Manager Rex Shares Advocates for Staked Solana ETF Approval with SEC

Asset manager Rex Shares is eagerly seeking approval for its staked Solana ETF filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In a recent communication addressed to the Commission, the asset manager inquired about the status of the comments pertaining to its ’40 Act Solana Staking ETF application.

### Pushing for Regulatory Clarity

Rex Shares is keen on bringing its staked Solana ETF to market and is actively engaging with the SEC to ensure a smooth approval process. The asset manager has expressed its commitment to compliance with regulatory requirements and is optimistic about the imminent approval of the ETF.

### Collaboration with Bloomberg ETF Strategist

Bloomberg ETF strategist Eric has been closely monitoring the developments surrounding Rex Shares’ efforts to secure approval for the staked Solana ETF. The collaboration between Rex Shares and Eric highlights the industry’s interest in innovative investment products like the Solana Staking ETF.

## Conclusion

The proactive approach taken by Rex Shares in pursuing approval for its staked Solana ETF reflects the growing demand for diversified investment opportunities within the cryptocurrency market. Through collaboration with regulatory authorities and industry experts, Rex Shares aims to provide investors with accessible and compliant avenues to enter the burgeoning digital asset ecosystem. Stay tuned for the anticipated launch of the Solana Staking ETF, as Rex Shares continues to navigate the regulatory landscape for the benefit of investors.