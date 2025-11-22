‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Dumps Millions in Bitcoin But Says He’s Still Bullish

**Title: ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Robert Kiyosaki Sells Millions in Bitcoin but Remains Bullish**

**Introduction:**

Robert Kiyosaki, the renowned author of the bestseller ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’, recently made headlines by selling off millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin. Despite the sell-off causing ripples in the market, Kiyosaki remains optimistic about the future of Bitcoin and plans to continue accumulating more of the cryptocurrency. In this article, we delve into his decision to sell and his bullish outlook on Bitcoin.

**Robert Kiyosaki’s Decision to Sell Bitcoin**

Renowned author Robert Kiyosaki created a stir in the cryptocurrency world when he disclosed that he had sold approximately $2.25 million worth of Bitcoin. This move led to some selling pressure in the market and fueled speculation about the reasons behind Kiyosaki’s decision.

**Kiyosaki’s Bullish Stance on Bitcoin**

Despite selling off a significant portion of his Bitcoin holdings, Robert Kiyosaki remains unwavering in his bullish attitude towards the cryptocurrency. He believes in the long-term potential of Bitcoin and sees it as a valuable asset that will continue to appreciate over time.

**Conclusion:**

In conclusion, Robert Kiyosaki’s recent move to sell millions in Bitcoin may have caused some market volatility, but his underlying confidence in the cryptocurrency market remains intact. As a prominent figure in the finance world, Kiyosaki’s actions and opinions carry weight, reflecting a nuanced perspective on the ever-evolving landscape of digital assets.