‘Rich Dad’ R.Kiyosaki warns these 2 sectors to crash after AI wipes out jobs

## Introduction

Renowned author and financial expert Robert Kiyosaki, famously known as ‘Rich Dad’ from his bestseller “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has raised a cautionary flag on the impending repercussions of artificial intelligence (AI) on the global economic landscape. In a recent post, he pointed out that the rise of AI-driven automation could lead to a significant disruption, particularly affecting the office and residential real estate sectors.

## Warning of Impending Crash in Two Sectors

In his insightful analysis, Kiyosaki highlights the looming threat posed by AI-induced job displacements, emphasizing the vulnerability of office and residential real estate markets. With the anticipated decline in employment opportunities, the demand for these properties is expected to diminish, potentially resulting in a sharp decline in property values across major regions like the United States, Europe, and Asia.

## Opportunity Amidst Crisis

Amidst the impending turmoil, Kiyosaki presents a silver lining by recommending investors to explore alternative avenues to safeguard their wealth. He suggests considering investments in precious metals like silver, gold, as well as cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) as protective measures against the anticipated crisis.

## Strategic Investment Choices

With a keen eye on silver, Kiyosaki elaborates on its current allure, priced at around $50, while projecting a surge to $70 in the near future and a potential rise to $200 by 2026. Additionally, he advocates for strategic investments in gold, Bitcoin, and Ethereum as reliable assets during the anticipated economic downturn.

## Embracing Alternative Assets

In light of the economic shift, Kiyosaki emphasizes the importance of steering away from traditional fiat currency, which he regards as “fake money.” He underscores the necessity for investors to diversify their portfolios with assets that can withstand economic uncertainties and fluctuations effectively.

## Conclusion

Robert Kiyosaki’s warning serves as a timely reminder for investors to reevaluate their investment strategies in preparation for the disruptive effects of AI on various sectors. By considering alternative assets like precious metals and cryptocurrencies, individuals can position themselves strategically to navigate through the forthcoming economic challenges and potentially emerge stronger financially in the long run.

