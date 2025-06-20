Ripple and SEC Seek Relief Modification In XRP Lawsuit, Lawyer Explains

# Ripple and SEC Jointly Seek Relief Modification in Ongoing XRP Lawsuit

## Introduction:

In the ongoing legal battle between Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding XRP, former SEC lawyer Marc Fagel sheds light on the recent joint motion seeking relief modification. Despite progress towards a possible settlement, delays arise as both parties navigate the court-ordered relief process.

—

### Understanding the Relief Modification Efforts

In a recent development, Ripple and the SEC have come together to seek modifications to the relief mandated by the court in the XRP lawsuit. This joint effort is aimed at addressing the lingering legal complexities and uncertainties surrounding the case.

### Insights from Legal Expert, Marc Fagel

Former SEC attorney Marc Fagel provides valuable insights into the situation, highlighting the collaborative approach taken by Ripple and the SEC in pursuing relief modifications. While the court has signaled potential pathways to resolution, the parties involved must work through procedural hurdles and delays to bring the lawsuit to a conclusive end.

### Implications for the Ripple vs. SEC Case

The ongoing efforts to modify the relief sought in the XRP lawsuit signify a strategic maneuver by both Ripple and the SEC to streamline the legal proceedings and reach a resolution. As the legal landscape continues to evolve, it remains crucial for stakeholders to navigate the intricacies of the case effectively.

—

## Conclusion:

The joint endeavor by Ripple and the SEC to seek relief modification marks a significant development in the XRP lawsuit saga. With legal experts like Marc Fagel providing valuable insights, the collaborative efforts of the parties involved aim to address the challenges and uncertainties in the ongoing legal dispute. As the situation unfolds, the pursuit of relief modification underscores the commitment to resolving the Ripple vs. SEC case efficiently and effectively.