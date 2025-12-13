Ripple Attracts $300M Institutional Bet as VivoPower Launches Korean Investment Vehicle

## Heading 1:

### Ripple Partners with VivoPower International for $300M Investment Fund Launch

Ripple Labs has recently granted authorization to VivoPower International for the launch of a significant $300 million investment fund. This strategic move aims to enhance institutional access to Ripple’s equity through a joint venture with South Korean asset manager Lean Ventures.

### Managing the Investment Vehicle

The newly established investment vehicle, managed by Lean Ventures, will facilitate the process of acquiring Ripple Labs shares and further solidify institutional interest in the cryptocurrency market.

In conclusion, the collaboration between Ripple, VivoPower International, and Lean Ventures marks a significant development in the realm of digital assets. This innovative partnership is poised to drive increased investment in Ripple and strengthen the overall cryptocurrency ecosystem. Stay tuned for more updates on this dynamic venture.

