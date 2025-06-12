# Ripple CEO’s Bold Prediction for Cross-Border Payments

## Introduction

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse recently made a bold prediction regarding the future of cross-border payments during the XRP Ledger Apex 2025 conference in Singapore. His announcement has sparked discussions in the fintech industry about the potential impact of Ripple’s XRPL on the global financial landscape.

## XRPL’s Potential in Capturing SWIFT’s Liquidity

At the conference, Garlinghouse projected that XRPL, Ripple’s decentralized digital asset platform, could potentially capture a significant portion of SWIFT’s global liquidity in the next five years. Specifically, he forecasted that XRPL could secure up to 14% of SWIFT’s liquidity, highlighting the platform’s innovative solutions for improving liquidity in cross-border transactions.

## Significance of Liquidity Solutions in Global Finance

Garlinghouse emphasized the importance of liquidity solutions in revolutionizing global finance. With XRPL’s advanced technology and capabilities, Ripple aims to address the inefficiencies and limitations of traditional cross-border payment systems, providing faster, more cost-effective, and secure transactions for businesses and financial institutions worldwide.

## Conclusion

As Ripple continues to innovate and expand its presence in the fintech sector, Garlinghouse’s prediction underscores the company’s commitment to transforming the way money moves across borders. XRPL’s potential to capture a significant share of SWIFT’s liquidity signals a promising future for Ripple and its impact on the global payments ecosystem.

**The post Ripple CEO Predicts XRPL to Capture 14% of SWIFT’s Liquidity in 5 Years appeared first on CoinGape.**