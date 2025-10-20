Ripple, Coinbase, Among Others Meeting Democrats Ahead of Crypto ETF Approvals

# Ripple, Coinbase, Among Others Meeting Democrats for Crypto ETF Approvals

### Introduction

Top executives from leading companies in the cryptocurrency industry, such as Ripple, Coinbase, Chainlink, Galaxy, Kraken, Uniswap, and Circle, will engage in a roundtable discussion with pro-crypto Democrats this week. The objective is to address the delays in the approval of cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs) caused by the recent U.S. government shutdown, which has adversely affected the crypto market.

## Meeting Overview

### Impact of Government Shutdown

The delay in approving cryptocurrency ETFs has been exacerbated by the U.S. government shutdown, leading to a significant downturn in the crypto market. This meeting aims to address these challenges and work towards finding solutions to accelerate the approval process.

### Collaborative Efforts

By bringing together industry leaders and political influencers, this roundtable seeks to foster collaboration between the cryptocurrency sector and policymakers. It is an opportunity to showcase the potential benefits of cryptocurrencies and advocate for a more streamlined regulatory framework.

## Conclusion

### Source: [CoinGape](insertlinkhere)